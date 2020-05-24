Estás leyendo: Las muertes diarias por covid-19 ascienden a 70 personas, pero se mantienen por octava jornada consecutiva por debajo del centenar

Las muertes diarias por covid-19 ascienden a 70 personas, pero se mantienen por octava jornada consecutiva por debajo del centenar

La cifra de muertos diarios con coronavirus ha subido este domingo hasta los 70 frente a los 48 de ayer sábado, aunque se sigue por octavo día por debajo del centenar, mientras que el número de nuevos contagios confirmados mediante PCR ha disminuido a 246.

Lo ha informado el Ministerio de Sanidad, que señala que el mayor número de nuevos fallecimientos se han registrado en Catalunya (31), seguida por Madrid (21).

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

