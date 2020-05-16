Estás leyendo: Los fallecidos diarios por covid-19 siguen en descenso: 102 en las últimas 24 horas

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Muertos por coronavirus en España Los fallecidos diarios por covid-19 siguen en descenso: 102 en las últimas 24 horas

Última hora en 'Público'.
Última hora en 'Público'.

público

Los muertos diarios por coronavirus en España se han reducido a 102 en las últimas 24 horas, tras los 138 nuevos fallecidos registrados este viernes. Así, el total de muertos por covid-19 asciende a 27.563, según los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad.

Además, se han diagnosticado un total de 230.698 positivos por PCR, lo que supone un incremento de 539 nuevos contagiados por coronavirus. Hasta el momento, han superado la enfermedad 144.446 personas, tras registrarse 337 nuevos curados en las últimas 24 horas.

El número acumulado de profesionales sanitarios con positivo notificados por parte de las CCAA es 50.723

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú