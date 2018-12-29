Público
Las multas para las empresas que contraten falsos autónomos serán de hasta 10.000 euros a partir de 2019

Se modifica la Ley sobre Infracciones y Sanciones en el orden social para que las más graves sean multadas con entre 3.126 y 6.250 euros; en su grado medio con entre 6.251 y 8.000 euros y, en su grado máximo, con entre 8.001 y 10.000 euros.

La ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio y el presidente de la Asociación de Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA), Lorenzo Amor

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica hoy las sanciones que regirán a partir del 1 de enero de 2019 para los casos en que se detecten falsos autónomos y que oscilarán entre los 3.126 y los 10.000 euros por trabajador.

Según el Real Decreto Ley que contempla la subida de las pensiones en 2019 y otras medidas urgentes de carácter laboral y autónomo se modifica la Ley sobre Infracciones y Sanciones en el orden social para que las graves sean multadas en su grado mínimo con entre 3.126 y 6.250 euros; en su grado medio con entre 6.251 y 8.000 euros y, en su grado máximo, con entre 8.001 y 10.000 euros.

El objetivo es evitar que ante el nuevo acuerdo de cotizaciones de los autónomos se produzca un trasvase irregular de empleados del régimen general al régimen de autónomos.

La disposición final cuarta contempla que será infracción grave comunicar la baja en un régimen de la Seguridad Social de trabajadores por cuenta ajena pese a que continúen la misma actividad laboral o mantengan idéntica prestación de servicios, sirviéndose de un alta indebida en un régimen de trabajadores por cuenta propia.

