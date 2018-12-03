Público
municipios sin cajero automático La Generalitat valenciana financia establecer cajeros en municipios sin bancos

Ximo Puig ha presentado el Plan contra la exclusión financiera de los pequeños municipios, que llevará a 95 localidades de la Comunitat la posibilidad de poder sacar dinero en efectivo, una medida de la que se beneficiarán 45.000 personas.

Varios usuarios retiran dinero en efectivo de cajeros automáticos | EFE

La Generalitat valenciana financiará la ubicación de cajeros automáticos en municipios de las tres provincias de la comunitat autónoma que no disponen de una oficina bancaria, a través de un concurso público en el que se licitará por 10.000 euros al año el alquiler de cada cajero.

El president de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, ha presentado el Plan contra la exclusión financiera de los pequeños municipios, que tendrá una duración de cinco años y al que se han acogido ya 95 municipios de los 248 de la Comunitat que no tienen ninguna sucursal bancaria, cuyos ayuntamientos facilitarán un espacio dentro del consistorio para ubicar el cajero.

Puig ha asegurado que se trata de una iniciativa "muy vanguardista" en España y que se está estudiando que, además de los cajeros automáticos, se pueda ofrecer también un servicio de asesoramiento financiero, aunque no se ha decidido aún si se licitará como una mejora o como un contrato distinto.

El president ha destacado que, según los datos del Instituto Valenciano de Investigaciones Económicas (IVIE), el 2,7 por ciento de la población de la Comunitat no tiene acceso a una oficina bancaria en su lugar de residencia, lo que supone un total de 135.814 habitantes.

En la primera fase de aplicación de este plan, se instalarán cajeros automáticos en 37 municipios de Castellón, 13 de Alicante y 45 de Valencia, lo que permitirá que unas 45.000 personas puedan acceder a un servicio financiero como es poder disponer de efectivo.

Puig ha destacado que esta iniciativa es una forma de ayudar a paliar la despoblación, la cual conlleva también la pérdida de servicios en los que la rentabilidad es baja, y una forma de llegar a donde no lo hace la banca comercial.

