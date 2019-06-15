Los Ayuntamientos de Las Palmas, Alicante, Bilbao y Madrid son los consistorios de más de 300.000 habitantes que más han reducido su deuda pública en los últimos cuatro años. Los datos publicados por el Banco de España y recogidos por RTVE así lo certifican: el pasivo de las 13 ciudades que aúnan más población ha descendido un 37,4% en la última legislatura.
La deuda de estas corporaciones locales cayó en 3.767 millones de euros. El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha bajado su pasivo en un 51,6% y pasa de los 2.726 millones de euros de los 5.637 millones que debía. A pesar de esta reducción, la capital española sigue siendo la segunda ciudad con un nivel de deuda pública más elevado de todo el país.
Por otro lado, hay ciudades que no han reducido su nivel de deuda, son Zaragoza y Barcelona, que además ocupan el segundo y el tercer lugar de los consistorios más endeudados. La capital de Aragón ha elevado su deuda en 27 millones, mientras que la ciudad condal ha aumentado su pasivo en 96 millones de euros. Tampoco ha reducido la deuda Murcia, que además se coloca a la cabeza siendo la que más ha incrementado su pasivo hasta llegar a los 324 millones de euros.
Al contrario sucede en Bilbao, Las Palmas y Alicante, donde el pasivo no llega a los 25 millones en ningún caso y además, son los que menos deuda tienen. Las otras que también han reducido su deuda son València, Córdoba, Sevilla, Málaga, Palma y Valladolid.
