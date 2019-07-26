Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Murcia López Miras, presidente de Murcia con los votos de Vox y Cs, defenderá las medidas de la ultraderecha como si fueran propias

El dirigente del PP ha asegurado que la "política de la izquierda se ha reducido a una subasta y a un espectáculo bochornoso" porque le falta "humildad y capacidad de diálogo".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
GRAF 9238 CARTAGENA, (MURCIA), 26/07/2019.- El candidato a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Murcia Fernando López Miras, durante un momento de su intervención en el pleno de su investidura, hoy en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia en Cartagena. EFE/Marcial

El candidato a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Murcia Fernando López Miras, durante un momento de su intervención en el pleno de su investidura, hoy en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia en Cartagena. EFE/Marcial Guillén

El candidato del PP Fernando López Miras ha sido investidopresidente de la Comunidad de Murcia con el apoyo, como estaba previsto, del Grupo Popular, Ciudadanos y Vox. López Miras, en su segundo intento de investidura, ha sido elegido con 26 votos a favor y 18 en contra y formará un gobierno de coalición con la formación naranja tras haber logrado el apoyo parlamentario de Vox

Durante su intervención en la segunda sesión del pleno de investidura, expresó  su "compromiso inquebrantable" con Vox para cumplir el acuerdo de investidura que le permitirá ser presidente del Gobierno regional, y ha asegurado: "lo hago mío y lo defenderé como si fuera mío".

Asimsimo, defendió el acuerdo con la formación de extrema derecha porque es "legal", se enmarca dentro del cumplimiento "estricto" de la Constitución y no supone un "recorte" de derechos y libertades para "nadie" en la Región.

El candidato a la presidencia comparó la negociación realizada entre PP, Ciudadanos y Vox para lograr la investidura basada en programas y políticas con la fallida entre PSOE y Podemos para conformar un Gobierno de coalición, que "sólo hablaban de sillones y ministerios".

López Miras aseguró que la "política de la izquierda se ha reducido a una subasta y a un espectáculo bochornoso" porque le falta "humildad y capacidad de diálogo".

En su opinión, PP, Ciudadanos y Vox han entendido "perfectamente" el mensaje enviado por la "inmensa mayoría" de los habitantes de la Región para alcanzar un acuerdo por medio de "proyectos" que pueden tener "interpretaciones distintas" pero tienen "puntos en común para alcanzar un "futuro mejor" y poner en "cuarentena lo que nos separa".

Vista general del lobby del encuentro JPod 2018, en los Teatros Luchana en Madrid.

El candidato a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Murcia Fernando López Miras (d), momentos antes del inicio del pleno de su investidura, hoy en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia en Cartagena.- EFE/Marcial Guillén

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad