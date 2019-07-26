El candidato del PP Fernando López Miras ha sido investidopresidente de la Comunidad de Murcia con el apoyo, como estaba previsto, del Grupo Popular, Ciudadanos y Vox. López Miras, en su segundo intento de investidura, ha sido elegido con 26 votos a favor y 18 en contra y formará un gobierno de coalición con la formación naranja tras haber logrado el apoyo parlamentario de Vox
Durante su intervención en la segunda sesión del pleno de investidura, expresó su "compromiso inquebrantable" con Vox para cumplir el acuerdo de investidura que le permitirá ser presidente del Gobierno regional, y ha asegurado: "lo hago mío y lo defenderé como si fuera mío".
Asimsimo, defendió el acuerdo con la formación de extrema derecha porque es "legal", se enmarca dentro del cumplimiento "estricto" de la Constitución y no supone un "recorte" de derechos y libertades para "nadie" en la Región.
El candidato a la presidencia comparó la negociación realizada entre PP, Ciudadanos y Vox para lograr la investidura basada en programas y políticas con la fallida entre PSOE y Podemos para conformar un Gobierno de coalición, que "sólo hablaban de sillones y ministerios".
López Miras aseguró que la "política de la izquierda se ha reducido a una subasta y a un espectáculo bochornoso" porque le falta "humildad y capacidad de diálogo".
En su opinión, PP, Ciudadanos y Vox han entendido "perfectamente" el mensaje enviado por la "inmensa mayoría" de los habitantes de la Región para alcanzar un acuerdo por medio de "proyectos" que pueden tener "interpretaciones distintas" pero tienen "puntos en común para alcanzar un "futuro mejor" y poner en "cuarentena lo que nos separa".
