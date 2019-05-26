Murcia podría tener un gobierno a la andaluza. El Partido Socialista ganaría las elecciones y obtendría 17 escaños, con más del 99% escrutado; pero la suma de los conservadores con Ciudadanos, que se haría con 6, y la irrupción de Vox, con cuatro, les daría la mayoría absoluta y podrían formar un ejecutivo de derechas. De esta forma, la opción del PSOE de recuperar el poder después de 24 años, con la ayuda de Podemos, se diluye.
Ciudadanos se convierte en la tercer fuerza política, con el 9,8% de los votos, según los datos que ofrece el Ministerio del Interior, y Vox, en cuarta posición, consigue el 7,8%. Le sigue la coalición municipalista Movimiento Ciudadano-CCD , que alcanza el 5%. Podemos-Equo caería a la sexta posición, con el 2,3% y con dos escaños de los votos frente al 1,9% de Ganar la Región de Murcia.
