Victoria Rosell ironiza con el 155 en Murcia para criticar la censura parental

"Fue una comparación pretendiendo que se oyera como el absurdo al que estamos llegando con el veto parental", ha afirmado.

La juez en excedencia y diputada de Unidas Podemos, Victoria Rosell, en la Diputación Permanente del Congreso. E.P.

La próxima Delegada de Gobierno para la Violencia de Género Victoria Rosell ha aludido al artículo 155 de la Constitución en Murcia para criticar la censura parental que puso en marcha Vox.

En declaraciones a la Cadena SER, Rosell afirmó que "hay unos cauces jurídicos, que pueden ser no necesariamente judiciales, de requerimiento para que cumpla la obligación". "Imagínese, incluso de un 155 en Murcia porque se niega a tratar a todo su alumnado por igual o a garantizar los derechos de las personas más vulnerables", añadió. 

Sin embargo, tras estas declaraciones a la emisora ha asegurado a través de Twitter que solo pretendía criticar la censura parental. "Fue una comparación pretendiendo que se oyera como el absurdo al que estamos llegando con el veto parental. Que quienes piden que otras CCAA cumplan sus obligaciones y hacen bandera de ello, incumplen las suyas en materia educativa y con menores", ha aclarado. 

Fue una comparación pretendiendo que se oyera como el absurdo al que estamos llegando con el veto parental. Que quienes piden que otras CCAA cumplan sus obligaciones y hacen bandera de ello, incumplen las suyas en materia educativa y con menores

Este mismo lunes, la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, afirmó que el "pin parental" no es otra cosa que "una arremetida contra la Educación pública, que es la máquina de generación de igualdad para todos y todas".

