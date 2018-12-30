Público
Nadia Calviño asegura que la reunión entre Sánchez y Torra "no afecta a los Presupuestos"

La ministra de Economía y Empresa, en una entrevista con 'La Vanguardia', apuesta por el sostenimiento del sistema de pensiones y muestra su preocupación por la "altísima" rotación y la temporalidad de los contratos.

La ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño, durante la presentación del último estudio económico de la OCDE sobre España. EFE/Javier Lizón

La ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño, ha asegurado que la posibilidad de llevar a cabo una quita a la deuda autonómica "no está sobre la mesa" y niega que la reunión en Barcelona entre Sánchez y Torra pueda afectar a la aprobación de los Presupuestos de 2019. De hecho, la política se muestra igual de "optimista" que antes de que se produjera el encuentro.

En una entrevista que este domingo publica el diario La Vanguardia, la ministra explica que el Gobierno quiere favorecer unos sistemas de financiación que se adecúen a las características de cada comunidad y tener los menores costes de financiación posibles.

La ministra de Economía y Empresa, Nadia Calviño, durante un desayuno informativo, en Madrid , en el que fue la conferenciante invitada. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Calviño admite también que "es difícil", pero "en absoluto imposible", que se aprueben los presupuestos generales del Estado (PGE) para 2019.

Ante las quejas de Unidos Podemos por no regular el precio del alquiler de pisos, señala que el real decreto ley de medidas urgentes para el sector de la vivienda introduce un elemento de control de precios y limita su subida con arreglo al IPC para las rentas más reducidas.

Preocupada por la "altísima" rotación y la temporalidad de los contratos, Calviño apuesta además por el sostenimiento del sistema de pensiones y no cree que en ese esfuerzo haya que ver sólo un elemento, como sería la subida ligada al IPC, sino varios.

