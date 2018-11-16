La ministra de Economía, Nadia Calviño, empleó supuestamente una sociedad instrumental y dos testaferros en la compra de su vivienda en Madrid. La sociedad Aldael Consultores fue creada ad hoc por Calviño y su marido en el año 2000, coincidiendo con la operación inmobiliaria, según informa el diario ABC.
La titular de Economía utilizó esta argucia legal en la adquisición de su vivienda en el madrileño barrio de Mirasierra, un barrio de clase media-alta en el norte de Madrid. Esta práctica es legal si las deducciones se hacen de acuerdo al criterio de la Agencia Tributaria. El caso recuerda mucho al de Pedro Duque, ministro de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades.
Calviño se habría beneficiado, de acuerdo con la información adelantada por ABC, del ahorro de decenas de miles de euros en impuestos a lo largo de los últimos años. La información añade que la sociedad en cuestión carece de empleados y contabilizaba a finales del año pasado unos activos que suman la cantidad de 1,6 millones de euros.
Además, ABC apunta que la ministra y su esposo ocultaron su nombre como propietarios de la sociedad en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid, para lo que se sirvieron de dos testaferros.
Tras la publicación de la noticia, fuentes del ministerio de Economía han señalado que la ministra Calviño dejó de tener relación con la sociedad Aldael Consultores en el año 2004, cuatro años después de su creación. "Su vinculación con esa sociedad es cero", han señalado a Europa Press en fuentes del Ministerio.
Desde Economía insisten en que Calviño no tiene relación con esta sociedad desde hace catorce años, que su actividad profesional está separada de la de los miembros de su familia, y recuerdan que los ingresos y el sueldo de la ministra son públicos y pueden consultarse por Internet.
