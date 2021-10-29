Navarra asumirá las funciones del reconocimiento y pago del Ingreso Mínimo Vital

madridActualizado:
Navarra y el Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migración del Gobierno han llegado a un acuerdo para que la Comunidad Foral aplique el Ingreso Mínimo Vital.
El acuerdo llega tras más de un año de negociación, en base a lo reflejado en la disposición en el Real Decreto que regula su aplicación en un territorio con Hacienda Foral, informa el Gobierno de Navarra en un comunicado. El consenso ha culminado este viernes con una conversación mantenida entre María Chivite, presidenta de Navarra y el ministro José Luis Escrivá.
La presidenta de Navarra ha calificado de "muy positiva", tanto para la ciudadanía de Navarra como para el fortalecimiento del autogobierno, la noticia y ha asegurado que llevaban varios meses trabajando para alcanzar el acuerdo, "un trabajo que se ha intensificado en las últimas semanas y que al final ha dado sus frutos".
Chivite asegura que el acuerdo alcanzado es un ejemplo más del diálogo con el Gobierno de España, a través del cual también han logrado "asumir la sanidad penitenciaria, la gestión del Ingreso Mínimo Vital y, en breve, tráfico y seguridad vial", ha indicado.
Ingreso Mínimo Vital
El Ingreso Mínimo Vital es una medida que se implementó en mayo del año pasado vía Real Decreto. El proyecto legislativo encadenó desde junio de 2020 hasta junio del presente año sucesivas prórrogas del plazo de enmiendas al articulado, hasta que el PSOE y Unidas Podemos acodaron desbloquear su tramitación. Si bien, desde esa fecha hasta hace unas semanas, los grupos no se habían puesto de acuerdo en torno a las correcciones registradas por separado al texto.
Nacho Álvarez, secretario de Estado de Derechos Sociales y uno de los ideólogos del Ingreso Mínimo Vital, atiende a Público y defiende la medida: "La aprobación del Ingreso Mínimo Vital ha sido sin duda uno de los principales avances en materia de protección social que se han registrado en las últimas décadas, probablemente desde la aprobación de la Ley de Dependencia.
