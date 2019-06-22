El portavoz adjunto de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Madrid, César Zafra, ha reiterado la negativa de su partido a abstenerse y permitir la investidura del actual presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, tras "el infame pacto que ha hecho en Navarra" en el que "ha elegido a Bildu como socio preferente".
En este sentido, ha manifestado sentir "mucha pena" en que el PSOE se haya decantado en esta autonomía por los socios que siempre rechazarán desde Cs cuando era posible "tener un gobierno constitucionalista, que ha sumado una mayoría de votos".
"Creo que ha dejado acreditado una vez más que su socio preferente además de Podemos son los independentistas y por eso desde Cs le diremos que 'no' a Pedro Sánchez", ha dicho en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación desde la sede madrileña de la formación naranja.
Asimismo, Zafra le ha recriminado a Sánchez que la "abstención responsable" que les pide a Cs sea "simplemente para tapar las vergüenzas que quiere hacer con los independentistas".
El 'número dos' de Cs en la Asamblea ha insistido en que tras la elección de Bildu y el resto de fuerzas independentistas para pactar, Sánchez "no puede pedir al resto de partidos constitucionalistas una abstención, que ni él mismo quiere".
Finalmente, ha cargado contra el presidente en funciones al recordar que a lo largo de la anterior legislatura el "socio preferente" de los socialistas ya fueron, además de Podemos, los partidos nacionalistas e independentistas como ERC.
