En la jornada del viernes dieron positivo el 17.9% de las PCR realizadas.

María Chivite, la presidenta de la Comunidad foral de Navarra. /EUROPA PRESS
Pamplona

El director general de Salud del Gobierno de Navarra, Carlos Artundo, ha pedido este sábado a la ciudadanía en general que "prácticamente se autoconfinen" a la vista de los datos de positivos de covid en los últimos días.

Con casos por encima de los 400 confirmados con pruebas PCR, ayer 463, el 17.9% de las PCR realizadas, Artundo ha considerado "muy importante" doblegar estas cifras que "comprometen al sistema asistencial y comprometen también su calidad, la economía y nuestro futuro".

"Nos compromete a todos. Hay que bajarlo", ha dicho y ha animado a que este puente del Pilar sea "tranquilo" y la ciudadanía esté "prácticamente autoconfinada", una situación en la que ha recordado que "en casa se pueden hacer muchas cosas", como escuchar música o leer, y además también se puede "pasear por zonas verdes y parques".

"Pero, por favor, restringir la movilidad al máximo posible" y, "lo más importante, las reuniones, los encuentros con otras personas y otras familias al margen de los convivientes", ha subrayado. Y ha añadido que éste es un comportamiento importante "para ver si empezamos a torcer la curva".

