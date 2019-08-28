Nazaret Martín renuncia a ser la consejera de Podemos en el Gobierno riojano

Nazaret Martín ha renunciado a ser la representante de Podemos en el Consejo de Gobierno de La Rioja, por razones "personales" para poder "conciliar vida laboral y familiar", según ha anunciado la formación morada en un comunicado. Iba a liderar la Consejería de Participación, Cooperación y Derechos Humanos, según dio a conocer Podemos el sábado pasado. Sin embargo, está misma noche, han comunicado que Martín ha decidido continuar como secretaria de Unidas Podemos en el Ayuntamiento de Logroño.
"Esta decisión personal, con el propósito de conciliar su vida personal, laboral y familiar, hace incompatible su nombramiento como consejera en el gobierno de progreso", han añadido. Martín, ha señalado el comunicado, ha agradecido a Podemos y a la presidenta electa de La Rioja, Concha Andreu, "la confianza depositada en ella para integrar el gobierno de progreso que nuestra Comunidad necesita".
El equipo técnico de Podemos, cómo órgano colegiado de dirección de la formación política en La Rioja, ha anunciado que este jueves, 29 agosto - día en que Andreu toma posesión de su cargo como presidenta- que mantendrá una reunión extraordinaria, prevista a las 11.00 horas, para aprobar una nueva propuesta de nombramiento, que será comunicada oficialmente al órgano análogo del PSOE en La Rioja, así como al Consejo de Coordinación Estatal de Podemos.
La formación morada ha asegurado que "mantiene vigente el compromiso de Martín con la mayoría social progresista de La Rioja de conformar un equipo de gobierno profesional y de personas que conocen la realidad autonómica y los retos que La Rioja tiene como sociedad y como Comunidad".
