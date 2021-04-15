El negacionista Bolsonaro declina participar en la Cumbre Iberoamericana de Presidentes, centrada en la pandemia

bilbao
Jair Bolsonaro se perfila a esta hora como la ausencia destacada de la Cumbre Iberoamericana de Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno que se celebrará el próximo día 21 en Andorra. El presidente brasileño, famoso por sus discursos negacionistas sobre el coronavirus, ha declinado participar en ese encuentro, consagrado precisamente a buscar medidas contra la pandemia y sus graves consecuencias sanitarias y económicas.
Según han confirmado fuentes del Ministerio de Exteriores español, el presidente brasileño ha declinado participar en la cumbre. De momento no ha sido posible confirmar los motivos esgrimidos por el mandatario brasileño para ausentarse de ese encuentro, que llevará como lema "Innovación para el desarrollo sostenible. Objetivo 2030. Iberoamérica frente al reto del coronavirus".
El pasado sábado, Bolsonaro afirmó que Brasil vive una "dictadura" por las restricciones implementadas en distintas regiones para hacer frente a la pandemia. En esa línea, llegó a comparar esta situación con las "libertades negadas" por el "régimen" de Nicolás Maduro en Venezuela, según informó la agencia EFE.
Maduro sí estará en la cumbre. Lo hará de forma telemática, al igual que la mayoría de mandatarios. El PP había presionado en los últimos días para que el Gobierno español impidiese la participación del presidente venezolano, al tiempo que reclamaba que en su lugar estuviese Juan Guaidó. En tal sentido, fuentes de Exteriores recordaron que las invitaciones para participar en la cumbre están a cargo de las autoridades de Andorra, que ejercen como anfitriones.
Solo acudirán de forma presencial el primer ministro de Portugal, António Costa, así como el mandatario de Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, y el de República Dominicana, Luis Abinader. Los presidentes de esos países latinoamericanos se desplazarán primero a Madrid, donde el día lunes se reunirán con el presidente Pedro Sánchez.
Tanto en esos encuentros como en el plenario de la cumbre y en los encuentros bilaterales se hablará sobre la necesidad de una respuesta conjunta para hacer frente a los efectos de la pandemia. En las conversaciones también estará como invitado el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron.
