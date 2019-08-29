Público
Negociación de Investidura Sánchez asegura que está esperanzado en que haya Gobierno y pide "altura de miras"

Anuncia que este fin de semana ultimará una propuesta programática "muy ambiciosa y progresista" que presentará al resto de Grupo Parlamentarios durante la próxima semana para intentar una mayoría de cara a una nueva investidura

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante la reunión que mantuvo con representantes de asociaciones de formación profesional EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, rompió este jueves su silencio para asegurar que "está esperanzado" en alcanzar un acuerdo para presentarse a una segunda investidura, y pidió al resto de grupos parlamentarios, "generosidad, responsabilidad y altura de miras", afirmó.

A las puertas del hemiciclo, antes de iniciarse el pleno, Sánchez explicó que funda sus esperanzas en una "ambiciosa" propuestas programática que va a presentar a los partidos políticos la próxima semana. 

