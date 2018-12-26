Público
Las negociaciones para el cambio Ciudadanos presidirá el Parlamento de Andalucía con los votos de Vox

Abascal anuncia un acuerdo a tres para la composición de la mesa de la Cámara con PP y Ciudadanos

De izquierda a derecha: Pablo Casado (PP), Santiago Abascal (Vox) y Albert Rivera (Cs)

Una hora después de que Ciudadanos anunciara que retiraba su propuesta de que Adelante Andalucía ocupara un puesto en la Mesa del Parlamento de Andalucía, y, por tanto, un cambio de escenario, el presidente del partido de ultraderecha Vox, decisivo para liquidar 36 años de Ejecutivos socialistas, Santiago Abascal, anunciaba en Twitter lo siguiente: "Ahora sí: Después de que Cs y PP hayan pedido oficialmente el apoyo de nuestro partido, dando voz y voto en la Mesa para VOX, podemos hablar de acuerdo. La presidencia del Parlamento será para Cs y la mayoría de la mesa será para PP-Cs -VOX, como votaron los andaluces.

En otro tuit, Abascal precisaba: "Un acuerdo que, por el momento, se circunscribe a la composición de la Mesa. Nada más. Para que apoyemos una investidura, como es lógico, tendrán que escuchar y atender lo votado por 400.000 andaluces. A partir de mañana comenzaremos a hablar de ese cambio político".

