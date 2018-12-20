Público
El principio de acuerdo llega en un ambiente enrarecido, después del segundo aldabonazo de Juanma Moreno en menos de una semana y bajo las amenazas de Vox de forzar un adelanto electoral

Los equipos negociadores de Partido Popular y Ciudadanos, encabezados por Juanma Moreno (c) y Juan Marín (2d) al comienzo de la segunda reunión en el Parlamento andaluz en Sevilla, el pasado lunes, para tratar sobre el cambio de Gobierno en Andalucía. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Ciudadanos ve en este momento "cerca" un acuerdo con el PP sobre el programa que aplicaría un posible gobierno de coalición entre ambos partidos. Este viernes podría anunciarse, según indicaron en condicional a Público fuentes de Ciudadanos. Si ambos partidos cierran este pacto, sería el primer paso hacia la formación de un gobierno conjunto. Quedaría por cerrar el nombre del presidente del Gobierno, si Juanma Moreno, como quiere el PP, o Juan Marín, como quiere Ciudadanos. El primero cuenta con 26 escaños, mientras el segundo tiene 21. Y también está por ver si ambos partidos se ponen finalmente de acuerdo para cerrar la mesa del parlamento y la presidencia, un órgano clave en el devenir de la legislatura. El pacto sobre el programa allanaría desde luego sobremanera estos otros dos acuerdos entre PP y Ciudadanos.

El mensaje de cercanía que difundieron este jueves al filo de las nueve de la noche las fuentes de Ciudadanos llega después de un segundo aldabonazo del PP, que lanzó Moreno a Marín esta misma mañana para cerrar de una vez un acuerdo antes del próximo día 27, en que se forma el Parlamento de Andalucía. También Vox, la formación ultraderechista, antiestatutaria, antifeminista, antieuropeísta y xenófoba, cuyos votos -habida cuenta de la negativa de PSOE y Adelante Andalucía a facilitar un Ejecutivo de derechas en Andalucía- necesitan PP y Ciudadanos para formar gobierno, aprobar leyes y hacer presupuestos, se dedicó toda la jornada a presionar con dureza a Ciudadanos.

Su líder, Santiago Abascal y su portavoz en Andalucía, el juez condenado por prevaricación, Francisco Serrano, llegaron incluso a amenazar con nuevas elecciones en sendos tuits calcados, idénticos: "El maltrato de Cs y el desprecio del PP a los 400.000 andaluces de VOX podría abocar a Andalucía a nuevas elecciones. Dijimos que no seríamos un obstáculo para el cambio, pero tampoco un felpudo para la soberbia de nadie o la continuidad del socialismo con otras siglas".

