El acuerdo PSOE-ERC incluye una mesa de diálogo entre Gobierno y Generalitat y una consulta ciudadana sobre las futuras conclusiones de esta mesa, han informado a Europa Press fuentes negociadoras.
El diario 'Ara' ha avanzado este martes que el documento del acuerdo incluye la frase 'Los acuerdos serán sometidos a validación democrática a través de una consulta a la ciudadanía de Catalunya', como se leyó el lunes durante la Ejecutiva de ERC que acordó convocar un Consejo Nacional el jueves 2 para someter a validación este acuerdo.
El rotativo explica que este pacto prevé que la mesa se ponga en marcha pronto y también publica que la idea es que a la primera reunión acudan los presidentes del Gobierno y de la Generalitat, Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra.
Sin embargo, no hay calendario para acabar las negociaciones, según el 'Ara', que añade que el PSOE pretendía que el foro de diálogo fuera la Comisión Bilateral Generalitat-Estado prevista en el Estatut.
La noticia constata además que el vicepresidente de la Generalitat y coordinador nacional de ERC, Pere Aragonès, informó el sábado personalmente al líder del partido, Oriol Junqueras, del contenido del acuerdo, y que también tiene el visto bueno de la secretaria general, Marta Rovira
