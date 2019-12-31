Público
Negociaciones de Gobierno PSOE y ERC pactan una consulta ciudadana sobre las futuras conclusiones de una mesa de diálogo

El diario 'Ara' avanza este martes que el documento del acuerdo incluye la frase: 'Los acuerdos serán sometidos a validación democrática a través de una consulta a la ciudadanía de Catalunya', como se leyó el lunes durante la Ejecutiva de ERC que acordó convocar un Consejo Nacional el jueves 2 para someter a validación este acuerdo.

Reunión entre PSOE y ERC de cara a la investidura de Pedro Sánchez - JESÚS HELLÍN / EUROPA PRESS

El acuerdo PSOE-ERC incluye una mesa de diálogo entre Gobierno y Generalitat y una consulta ciudadana sobre las futuras conclusiones de esta mesa, han informado a Europa Press fuentes negociadoras.

El rotativo explica que este pacto prevé que la mesa se ponga en marcha pronto y también publica que la idea es que a la primera reunión acudan los presidentes del Gobierno y de la Generalitat, Pedro Sánchez y Quim Torra.

Sin embargo, no hay calendario para acabar las negociaciones, según el 'Ara', que añade que el PSOE pretendía que el foro de diálogo fuera la Comisión Bilateral Generalitat-Estado prevista en el Estatut.

La noticia constata además que el vicepresidente de la Generalitat y coordinador nacional de ERC, Pere Aragonès, informó el sábado personalmente al líder del partido, Oriol Junqueras, del contenido del acuerdo, y que también tiene el visto bueno de la secretaria general, Marta Rovira

