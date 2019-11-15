Público
Negociaciones para la investidura Celaá pide a los independentistas que dejen su "monólogo" y hablen entre los partidos catalanes

La ministra portavoz dice que los objetivos fundamentales del preacuerdo con Unidas Podemos son la justicia fiscal con equilibrio presupuestario y garantizar la convivencia en Catalunya.

La portavoz del Gobierno en funciones, Isabel Celáa, y la ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social en funciones, Magdalena Valerio, antes del comienzo de la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, en el Palaco de la Mon

La ministra Portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, pidió este viernes a los partidos independentistas que "abandonen el monólogo", y añadió que "los primeros que tienen que hablar con los partidos catalanes".

Desde la mesa del Consejo de Ministros, Celaá indicó que el preacuerdo alcanzado entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos apuesta inequívocamente por un diálogo para solucionar el conflicto de Catalunya dentro de la Constitución, "y quien se oponga a caminos abiertos por la Constitución y el Estatut tendrá que explicar por qué y qué propone a cambio", afirmó.

La portavoz del Gobierno dijo que hay que abandonar viejos caminos y que se quiere apostar por "el entendimiento, el encuentro y la convivencia" siempre dentro del marco legal actual. Y añadió: "Ni un paso fuera de la Constitución, ni un pasó atrás".

Celaá también destacó que el preacuerdo alcanzado con Unidas Podemos para un Gobierno de coalición "es la llave que puede abrir la puerta de la gobernabilidad", por lo que apeló a la responsabilidad de "todos los partidos políticos, salvo la ultraderecha"; precisó.

Celaá apeló a la responsabilidad de todos los partidos par que haya Gobierno, salvo la ultraderecha

La ministra indicó que el pacto con Unidas Podemos tiene dos objetivos fundamentales: la justicia social junto con estabilidad presupuestaria y garantizar la convivencia en Catalunya. Celaá indicó que esta es la propuesta política que aspira a recibir el apoyo de la Cámara.

Más allá de estas valoraciones, Celaá se negó a hacer más consideraciones sobre la situación política justificándose en que estaba hablando como portavoz del Gobierno. Se limitó a añadir que Pedro Sánchez está haciendo todo lo posible para evitar que haya terceras elecciones.

