Público
Público

Negociaciones para la investidura El Gobierno pide que siga la negociación entre PSOE y ERC pese a la sentencia sobre Junqueras

Dice que la Abogacía del Estado fijará posición en los "próximo días" sobre cómo dar cumplimiento a la resolución judicial.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Oriol Junqueras durante la constitución de la XIII legislatura del Congreso de los Diputados. / Europa Press

Oriol Junqueras durante la constitución de la XIII legislatura del Congreso de los Diputados. / Europa Press

Seis horas después de conocerse la decisión del Tribunal de Justicia de la UE sobre Oriol Junqueras, el Gobierno hizo publico un comunicado oficial en el que, pese a la sentencia, "se ratifica" en la necesidad de "abrir una nueva etapa de diálogo, negociación y acuerdo entre todos los actores políticos, dentro del respeto a las legítimas diferencias en el marco del Estado Social y Democrático de Derecho", afirma en el escrito.

De esta forma, el Gobierno pretende separar la sentencia de las negociaciones que están manteniendo PSOE y ERC sobre la investidura, en una clara apelación a los republicanos catalanes para que no paralicen el diálogo.

El Gobierno indica que la Abogacía del Estado está estudiando "con el debido detenimiento" la sentencia para presentar su escrito de alegaciones que, según el Ejecutivo, lo hará "en los próximos días". 

En el comunicado, el Gobierno también dice que "respeta y acata" la sentencia, pero la enmarca en "una cuestión jurisidiccional adoptada en el marco de la independencia de los tribunales", en un claro intento de querer separar el ámbito judicial del político.

El escrito del Ejecutivo recuerda que corresponde al Tribunal Supremo decidir ahora cómo dar cumplimiento a la resolución del Tribunal europeo, "a cuyo criterio superior está vinculado", recalca.

Por último, el Ejecutivo también quiere reseñar especialmente que el fallo del Tribunal de Justicia de la UE, "no analiza ni se pronuncia sobre la sentencia del 14 de octubre del Tribunal Supremo" que condenó al líder independentista y a otros dirigentes políticos.​

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad