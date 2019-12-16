Tras los encuentros mantenidos en la mañana del lunes por Pedro Sánchez con Pablo Casado (PP) e Inés Arrimadas (Ciudadanos), la portavoz del Grupo Socialista compareció en rueda de prensa para informar de que el candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno había pedido la abstención del PP y el apoyo explícito del partido naranja de cara a su investidura, pero que obtuvo una respuesta negativa de las dos formaciones políticas.
Lastra, por ello, acusó a ambos partidos de no aceptar las decisiones democráticas que emanan de las urnas y querer seguir bloqueando la actual situación política sin asumir ninguna responsabilidad.
A ambas formaciones les señaló la contradicción que supone criticar que la investidura dependa de los independentistas y, a la vez, no querer facilitar con sus votos que Sánchez sea elegido presidente, "porque eso no les impediría hacer luego oposición, como hizo el PSOE cuando con su abstención facilitó la investidura de Mariano Rajoy, y luego hasta presentó hasta una moción de censura"; explicó.
La portavoz socialista dio casi por cerrada esta vía para conseguir la investidura y, además, indicó que no es el "plan b" del PSOE en el caso que fracase la negociación con los republicanos catalanes.
En cuanto a las negociaciones con ERC, Lastra insistió en seguir con al discreción como mejor método para llegar a un pacto, pero garantizó que de llegarse a ese acuerdo, "se hará público y estará sujeto a la seguridad jurídica y a la Constitución", aseguró.
La ronda con los partidos
La portavoz socialista siguió sin precisar si habrá nuevas reuniones de las delegaciones de PSOE y ERC, aunque reconoció que mantiene contactos casi a diarios con el portavoz de ERC, Gabriel Rufián. Lo que sí anunció es que a partir de este martes empezará la ronda de encuentros con todos los grupos parlamentarios el Congreso.
Lastra indicó que está cerrando el calendario de reuniones y que, de momento, sólo Vox había rechazado un encuentro con la portavoz socialista, a lo que irónicamente contestó: "Estoy desolada".
Finalmente, se negó a aventurar una fecha para la posible investidura de Pedro Sánchez, e insistió en que lo más importante es conseguir un acuerdo de gobernabilidad que, según apuntó, debería ir más allá que el de la investidura. Eso sí, añadió que el PSOE sigue queriendo que haya Gobierno "cuanto antes".
