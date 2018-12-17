El PP presiona a Ciudadanos para cerrar cuanto antes un acuerdo en Andalucía que mande al PSOE a la oposición, después de 36 años. El problema es que el partido que lidera Juanma Moreno pretende hacerlo de la mano de Vox, una formación de ultraderecha, antiestatutaria, antieuropeísta, antifeminista y xenófoba, mientras Ciudadanos prefiere esperar a que el PSOE asuma que los andaluces y andaluzas votaron cambio el pasado 2 de diciembre.

Así las cosas, el candidato del PP a la presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, le lanzó, en rueda de prensa, a Ciudadanos un ultimátum. O hay un acuerdo antes del próximo día 27 de diciembre, el día en el que se constituye el Parlamento de Andalucía, o "ya veremos qué pasa", dijo Moreno. "Si no hay acuerdo de gobierno en esa fecha, habrá un fracaso descomunal". Moreno añadió que confía en que el pacto "no se frustrará".

El presidente del PP de Andalucía compareció con gesto serio ante los medios tras la segunda de las reuniones que ha mantenido con su homólogo de Ciudadanos, Juan Marín, y sus cúpulas negociadoras y manifestó que las discrepancias entre ambos son en este momento fundamentalmente políticas, más allá de una falta de entendimiento en el asunto de los aforamientos de los políticos -que fue precisamente uno de los que el partido que lidera Albert Rivera eligió para romper el pacto con el PSOE la legislatura pasada-. Mientras el PP quiere que eso se decida en Madrid, Marín quiere hacerlo en Andalucía.

"Ciudadanos quiere hacer partícipe de una manera directa o indirecta al PSOE. Pero el PSOE no puede ser protagonista. Solo pondría palos en las ruedas a todas las posibilidades de cambio", dijo Moreno. "Me preocupa el tiempo que estamos perdiendo en las negociaciones. En Andalucía hay ansias de cambio. Esas expectativas de cambio no deberíamos frustrarlas", agregó. Marín, que compareció antes que su homólogo en el PP, dijo: "El PP no quiere entablar diálogo con el PSOE. Y el PP quiere experimentar otras vías. Por eso es difícil el acuerdo", abundó Marín en las causas del desacuerdo, que ha atascado una negociación que la semana pasada parecía cerrada.

Habrá ampliación