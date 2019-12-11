Pedro Sánchez aceptó, por tercera vez, el encargo del jefe del Estado de ser candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, y anunció que la próxima semana empezará una ronda de negociaciones que iniciará con Partido Popular y Ciudadanos. Además, adelantó que también celebrará reuniones con todos los presidentes autonómicos y el presidente de la FEMP.

Paralelamente, la portavoz socialista, Adriana Lastra, hará también una ronda de contactos con todos los grupos del Congreso. No obstante, Sánchez aclaró que su intención es formar un Gobierno claramente progresista.

El candidato no quiso poner fecha a su investidura, y destacó que lo importante ·es el qué, y no el cuándo". No obstante, la propia agenda de negociaciones anunciada por el presidente apunta a que no habrá pleno de investidura hasta el mes enero.

(Habrá ampliación)