Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Negociaciones para la Investidura Sánchez llena su agenda el último día en el que podría cerrar un pacto con Podemos

El presidente no deja casi hueco para que pudiera darse un encuentro con Pablo Iglesias antes de las reuniones del martes con el rey. No se convocará a la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE. Visitará por la mañana las zonas afectadas por las inundaciones y por la tarde recibirá la selección española de baloncesto en Moncloa. Desde el PSOE mantienen que no habrá reunión.

Publicidad
Media: 3.75
Votos: 4
El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, con el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en su encuentro en el Palacio de la Moncloa tras las elecciones del 28-A. POOL MONCLOA/Fernando Calvo

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, con el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, en su encuentro en el Palacio de la Moncloa tras las elecciones del 28-A. POOL MONCLOA/Fernando Calvo

Si alguien barajaba la posibilidad de que este lunes pudiera producirse una encuentro entre el líder socialista, Pedro Sánchez; y el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias; la agenda del presidente del Gobierno en funciones hace muy complicado que haya un hueco para que pudiera producirse esa reunión.

De hecho, en la tarde del domingo desde Presidencia del Gobierno se informó de la agenda de Pedro Sanchez para mañana, y todas sus actividades están relacionadas con su actividad como presidente del Ejecutivo en funciones.

Así, desde primera hora de la mañana y hasta el mediodía visitará las zonas afectadas por las lluvias torrenciales en Andalucía y Castilla-La Mancha, y estará acompañado por la ministra de Transición Ecológica en funciones, Teresa Ribera. Ya por la tarde, Sánchez recibirá en La Moncloa a las 18.30 horas a la selección española de baloncesto, tras haber conseguido ser campeona del mundo en el mundial de China.

La agenda de Sánchez también hace que se suspenda la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, que habitualmente, se reúne cada lunes, por lo que el líder socialista no informará a su dirección de sus planes de cara a la consulta oficial con el monarca prevista para el martes por la tarde.

Ni Ejecutiva, ni Consejo Territorial, ni Comité Federal

De esta forma, el líder socialista acudirá a la cita decisiva con el jefe del Estado sin hablar con su Ejecutiva, sin escuchar al Consejo Territorial —que se suspendió este fin de semana por la inundaciones— y sin convocar al Comité Federal, el máximo órgano del partido entre congreso y congreso.

Fuentes del PSOE indicaron que Sánchez ya ha dicho que no contempla ninguna reunión más con Pablo Iglesias y que, si el líder de Unidas Podemos quiere plantear una nueva propuesta, la haga en el marco de la comisión negociadora compuesta por ambos partidos. Por ello, justifican que el presidente siga ejerciendo sus funciones.

Estas fuentes añadieron que la posición del PSOE sigue siendo la misma que la pasada semana, y que está abierto a un acuerdo con el partido de Iglesias en función de la propuesta programática que puso encima de la mesa, y que está completamente descartada la posibilidad de un Gobierno de coalición..

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad