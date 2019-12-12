Público
Negociaciones para la investidura Sánchez vuelve a hablar de seguridad jurídica, un concepto que Torra aplaudió tras Pedralbes

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones afirma que las conversaciones de su Gobierno con la Generalitat deben "emanar de las leyes democráticas". Contesta a Junqueras que su Ejecutivo apuesta por el diálogo para resolver el conflicto político.

12/12/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, atiende a los medios de comunicación antes del último Consejo Europeo del año en Bruselas, que espera sirva para dar un impulso a los compromisos de la Unión Europea en la lucha contra el cambio climático. EFE/ Horst Wagner

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este viernes desde Bruselas que el marco de negociación entre el Gobierno y la Generalitat, "debe ser la seguridad jurídica que emana de las leyes democráticas", dijo.

El dirigente socialista, de esta forma, recupera la terminología que se utilizó tras la reunión de Pedralbes, en cuyo comunicado no se citó la Constitución y sí se habló de "seguridad jurídica", a lo que Quim Torra concedió mucha importancia y lo consideró como un avance importante. Para el president de la Generalitat, enmarcar las conversaciones en el ámbito de la "seguridad jurídica" es superar el marco de la Constitución.

Sánchez, en respuesta a la entrevista de Oriol Junqueras publicada en La Razón en la que exige una mesa de negociación entre los dos gobiernos, indicó que "el diálogo debe ser el método para resolver el conflicto" y que él apuesta por este camino para afrontar la situación de Catalunya.

Ademas, el candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno dijo que le había llamado la atención las críticas de Quim Torra a la apertura de un diálogo con él y con todos los presidentes de las comunidades autónomas sobre la investidura, y recordó que la postura del Gobierno es "inclusiva, no excluyente", dijo.

Sánchez contesta a Torra que el Gobierno busca un diálogo "inclusivo, no exlcuyente"

En cuanto al proceso de investidura, Sánchez reconoció que es "complejo y difícil", pero insistió en que "ni va a haber, ni puede haber nuevas elecciones, y si hay partidos que las quieren, que lo digan".

En este sentido, volvió a reprochar al Partido Popular su poco sentido de Estado y que siga instalado en el "no" a su investidura, sin dar ninguna otra salida a la situación actual. "Y lo tienen bastante sencillo, les basta con abstenerse", dijo.

Finalmente, Sánchez no quiso pronunciarse sobre la posible fecha de la investidura, pero puso en valor que ya cuenta con 155 escaños, "y en un parlamento tan fragmentado es un apoyo bastante sólido", dijo.

