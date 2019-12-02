El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este lunes que "no puede haber ni habrá nuevas elecciones" y aseguró que está muy cerca de los 176 escaños necesarios para superar la investidura.
Sánchez, que hizo estas reflexiones en una rueda de prensa durante la Cumbre del Clima, no quiso hablar de cómo va a afrontar las negociaciones con ERC, ni si acudirá al "plan b" con el Partido Popular y Ciudadanos. Lo que sí dejó muy claro es que hay que acabar con la parálisis política, "y por ello apelo al conjunto de actores políticos para que dejemos atrás el desbloqueo y haya un Gobierno cuanto antes", afirmó.
(Habrá ampliación)
