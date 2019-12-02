Público
Negociaciones para la investidura Sánchez: "No va a haber terceras elecciones, estamos muy cerca de los 176 escaños"

El presidente del Gobierno en el funciones apela a todas las fuerzas políticas para acabar con el bloqueo cuanto antes.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, durante la rueda de prensa conjunta con el secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, en la primera jornada de la Cumbre del Clima COP25 en Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, manifestó este lunes que "no puede haber ni habrá nuevas elecciones" y aseguró que está muy cerca de los 176 escaños necesarios para superar la investidura.

Sánchez, que hizo estas reflexiones en una rueda de prensa durante la Cumbre del Clima, no quiso hablar de cómo va a afrontar las negociaciones con ERC, ni si acudirá al "plan b" con el Partido Popular y Ciudadanos. Lo que sí dejó muy claro es que hay que acabar con la parálisis política, "y por ello apelo al conjunto de actores políticos para que dejemos atrás el desbloqueo y haya un Gobierno cuanto antes", afirmó.

(Habrá ampliación) 

