El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, volvió este martes a poner encima de la mesa una nueva propuesta para Unidas Podemos que desgranó en tres aspectos: un acuerdo programático; crear un riguroso sistema de garantías para el cumplimiento de ese acuerdo de programa y, finalmente, incorporar a miembros de Unidas Podemos en “relevantes instituciones” del Estado que no dependan del Gobierno y con “responsabilidades capitales”.
Sánchez, en un acto multitudinario y acompañado de representantes de la sociedad civil con los que se ha reunido para realizar la oferta programática, dejó también muy claro que no habrá un Gobierno de coalición ni miembros de Unidas Podemos en el Consejo de Ministros, “porque no hay condiciones para ello”, afirmó.
La nueva propuesta que desgranó Sánchez pasa, en primer lugar, por un completo pacto programático con acuerdos políticas concretos basados en las 370 medidas que anunció. Además, propuso un triple sistema para garantizar el cumplimiento de dichos acuerdo: una oficina que vele por el cumplimiento del pacto dependiente del MInisterio de Hacienda; la creación de comisiones en el Congreso y el Senado para su control parlamentario y, además, buscar un mecanismo que incorpore a la sociedad civil para que también vigile si se cumple lo acordado.
Finalmente, Sánchez propuso una fórmula similar a la del Gobierno de cooperación, que concretó en que cargos de Unidas Podemos entren en relevantes instituciones de gran importancia para el Gobierno del país, con responsabilidades que no están supeditadas al Consejo de MInistros”; dijo.

