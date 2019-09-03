Público
Negociaciones para la investidura Sánchez plantea ahora a Unidas Podemos entrar en relevantes instituciones del Estado

El líder socialista segura que no se dan las condiciones para que sean “socios de Gobierno” pero sí para que contribuyan a la gobernanza. Promete que habrá dirigentes de la formación morada en “responsabilidades capitales” y plantea un triple mecanismo para vigilar el cumplimiento del acuerdo programático

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones y secretario general del PSOE, durante la presentación de su propuesta de acuerdo programático para un gobierno de progreso con el que espera conseguir los votos necesarios para su investidura.EFE/Chema Moya

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, volvió este martes a poner encima de la mesa una nueva propuesta para Unidas Podemos que desgranó en tres aspectos: un acuerdo programático; crear un riguroso sistema de garantías para el cumplimiento de ese acuerdo de programa y, finalmente, incorporar a miembros de Unidas Podemos en “relevantes instituciones” del Estado que no dependan del Gobierno y con “responsabilidades capitales”.

Sánchez, en un acto multitudinario y acompañado de representantes de la sociedad civil con los que se ha reunido para realizar la oferta programática, dejó también muy claro que no habrá un Gobierno de coalición ni miembros de Unidas Podemos en el Consejo de Ministros, “porque no hay condiciones para ello”, afirmó.

La nueva propuesta que desgranó Sánchez pasa, en primer lugar, por un completo pacto programático con acuerdos políticas concretos basados en las 370 medidas que anunció. Además, propuso un triple sistema para garantizar el cumplimiento de dichos acuerdo: una oficina que vele por el cumplimiento del pacto dependiente del MInisterio de Hacienda; la creación de comisiones en el Congreso y el Senado para su control parlamentario y, además, buscar un mecanismo que incorpore a la sociedad civil para que también vigile si se cumple lo acordado.

Los ministros en funciones Fernando Grande Marlaska y Margarita Robles, con la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo y la portavoz parlamentaria socialista, Adriana Lastra, antes del acto de presentación de las propuestas de acuerdo programático con las que Pedro Sánchez espera conseguir los votos necesarios para su investidura.EFE/Chema Moya

Finalmente, Sánchez propuso una fórmula similar a la del Gobierno de cooperación, que concretó en que cargos de Unidas Podemos entren en relevantes instituciones de gran importancia para el Gobierno del país, con responsabilidades que no están supeditadas al Consejo de MInistros”; dijo.

(Habrá ampliación)

