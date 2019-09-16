El PSOE, pocos minutos después de hacerse pública la propuesta lanzada en la mañana de este lunes por el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, para facilitar con su abstención y la del PP la investidura de Pedro Sánchez, ha rechazado con contundencia cualquier posibilidad de llegar a un acuerdo en torno a las condiciones que plantea la formación naranja.
Según informaron fuentes socialistas, las tres condiciones puestas por Albert Rivera para llegar a facilitar la investidura (la aplicación del 155 y el compromiso de no aplicar indultos a los presos independentistas; que el PSOE abandone el Gobierno de Navarra y no subir los impuestos) no son aceptables y, además, demuestran que "no hay razones objetivas" para impedir que se forme un Ejecutivo y evitar las elecciones.
Dichas fuentes contestaron a las tres condiciones puestas por Ciudadanos asegurando que en Navarra hay un Gobierno plenamente constitucionalista y que defiende la Carta Magna; que en Catalunya el Ejecutivo de España también vela para que se cumpla la Constitución; y que el compromiso del PSOE es bajar los impuestos a las clases bajas y medias, pero no así a las grandes corporaciones y empresas.
Desde el Gobierno se insiste, además, que no hay ningún pacto con Bildu en el Gobierno de la Comunidad Foral y que, en Catalunya, al Ejecutivo no le temblará el pulso de aplicar el 155 "si la situación constitucional lo requiere, como ya se hizo" recuerdan.
Pese al rechazo, desde el PSOE se insiste en invitar a las dos formaciones de derechas a que desbloqueen la situación y eviten nuevas elecciones generales con su abstención en la investidura, por lo que vuelvan a invitar a PP y Ciudadanos a que den este paso y así se lo comuniquen al jefe del Estado en la reunión que celebrarán este martes.
