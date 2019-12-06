Relajado y sonriente, el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, hizo un largo corrillo con periodistas durante la recepción del Día de la Constitución en el que, aunque midió sus palabras, de sus comentarios se pudo deducir que confía en un acuerdo con ERC, que ve cercano, aunque se mostró más prudente sobre cuándo se concretará.
Sánchez puso especial énfasis en destacar que lo fundamental es el acuerdo que se puede alcanzar con los republicanos catalanes, pero no quiso precisar cuándo se traducirá ese pacto en la celebración de una sesión de investidura. "Puede ser la semana del 16, las de 28 o la del 1 de enero" llegó a decir, no descartando la celebración del pleno en periodo navideño.
Sí confirmó que el PSOE perfilará una propuesta para articular ese "instrumento" que pueda encauzar el conflicto con Catalunya y que pondrá sobre la mesa el próximo martes en la reunión con la delegación de ERC que se celebrará, finalmente, en Barcelona.
Sánchez no quiso adelantar nada del contenido de dicha propuesta, pero insistió en que será constitucional y estará dentro de la legalidad vigente. Insistió en que se hará pública en cuanto se llegue al acuerdo,
Además, Sánchez lanzó en el corrillo dos ideas que,a buen seguro, traía preparadas desde La Moncloa: un llamamiento claro a Ciudadanos para que apoye la investidura; y un agradecimiento explícito al comportamiento que está teniendo Unida Podemos en las negociaciones, destacando el "nivel de colaboración y entendimiento" que está habiendo con el partido morado. Sánchez llegó a decir que se abre una etapa "ilusionante" con el Gobierno de coalición que, además, "puede resultar inspirador para la izquierda europea", dijo.
Y es que Sánchez apeló también a un "pacto entre diferentes" y volvió a arremeter contra la postura del Partido Popular de seguir votando en contra para que haya Gobierno.
(Habrá ampliación)
