Negociaciones para la investidura Torra le pide a Sánchez que le llame antes que a Urkullu

Han planteado que la llamada se produzca a las 8.00 horas del martes "dada la agenda del presidente" catalán.

17/11/2019.- El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante un acto en Girona. / EFE - DAVID BORRAT

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha pedido al jefe del Ejecutivo Pedro Sánchez que la llamada que le ha anunciado para el próximo martes se produzca a las 8 de la mañana. De ser así, Torra sería el primer presidente autonómico que hablaría con Sánchez puesto que la comunicación con Urkullu se producirá en torno a las 10 de la mañana del mismo día.

La oficina del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha contactado este viernes con la del presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y le ha propuesta llamarle el martes que viene.

Así lo han explicado fuentes de Presidencia de la Generalitat, que han planteado que la llamada se produzca a las 8.00 horas del martes "dada la agenda del presidente" catalán.

Sánchez ya anunció su intención de empezar la ronda de contactos a los presidentes autonómicos la semana que viene, y que primero llamaría al lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, y el segundo sería Torra, conforme al orden protocolario de las comunidades autónomas.

