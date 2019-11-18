Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Negociaciones para la invetidura "¿Apoyas el acuerdo entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos para formar un Gobierno progresista de coalición?"

La Comisión Permanente de la Ejecutiva Federal aprueba la pregunta de la consulta a la militancia que se celebrará el día 23

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Reunión de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE para analizar los resultados de las elecciones del 10-N, en la sede de Ferraz. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Reunión de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE para analizar los resultados de las elecciones del 10-N, en la sede de Ferraz. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

La Comisión Permanente de la Ejecutiva Federal aprobó este lunes las bases y el calendario para la celebración de una consulta a la militancia el próximo sábado, 23 de noviembre, en relación al acuerdo de Gobierno para España alcanzado la pasada semana entre los líderes del Partido Socialista y Unidas Podemos.

La pregunta que se formulará a la militancia será la siguiente: "¿Apoyas el acuerdo alcanzado entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos para formar un Gobierno progresista de coalición?".

Los Estatutos Federales del Partido Socialista como el Reglamento que los
desarrolla especifican que hay que consultar a la militancia los acuerdos de Gobierno, y que dicha consulta será obligatoria y vinculante.

Este mismo lunes se iniciará la campaña de información por las distintas agrupaciones socialistas que finalizará el 22 de noviembre. El censo de los militantes socialista que pueden participar se ha cerrado este lunes y se puede solicitar el voto on-line hasta el 21 de noviembre.

El acuerdo debe ser también ratificado por el Comité Federal del PSOE

La votación será durante toda la jornada del sábado y ese mismo día, por la noche, se darán a conocer los resultados que, posteriormente, deberán ser ratificados y aprobados en un Comité Federal del PSOE, el máximo órgano del partido entre congresos.

La dirección federal confía en que el acuerdo tenga un amplio respaldo y lo que más preocupa es la participación, por lo que se ha pedido a las federaciones la máxima movilización de la militancia para la consulta del sábado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad