El New York Times publicó un artículo el pasado viernes en el elogiaba la gestión de Manuela Carmena al frente del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. De esta manera, el diario estadounidense se ha colado en la campaña madrileña de cara al 26M gracias a una nota en la que repasa las críticas y los méritos de la alcaldesa.
En el artículo publicado, el New York Times ironiza sobre cómo la derecha acusó a Carmena de ser una excomunista que iba a dejar vacías las arcas de la capital, aunque haya conseguido reducir la deuda, tal y como cuenta el rotativo.
Con una gestión "refrescante y sencilla", Carmena ha sido capaz de levantar una ciudad condenada por la obra "faraónica" de Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, según indica el periódico. Sin embargo, también recoge las críticas recibidas por no paralizar la Operación Chamartín, protestas que incluso han solicitado la renuncia de la alcaldesa.
El artículo ensalza su pasado antifranquista, su intención de afrontar las heridas abiertas, las políticas ecologistas y su alianza con Íñigo Errejón, candidato de Más Madrid a la Comunidad. "La Sra. Carmena dijo que creía que España tenía que enfrentar su pasado, particularmente en un momento en que Vox había avanzado, ganando sus primeros escaños en el Parlamento en las elecciones andaluzas", escribe el New York Times.
