La niña Olivia falleció a causa de un edema agudo de pulmón

Por ahora no se ha encontrado rastro ni su hermana ni de su padre.

La Guardia Civil efectuó este lunes un registro con perros en la casa del padre de las niñas Anna y Olivia, desaparecidas en Tenerife.
La Guardia Civil efectuó este lunes un registro con perros en la casa del padre de las niñas Anna y Olivia, desaparecidas en Tenerife. Ramón De La Rocha (EFE)

La niña Olivia Gimeno falleció a causa de un edema agudo de pulmón, según la autopsia a la que fue sometido su cuerpo, hallado el pasado jueves a mil metros de profundidad, y a la espera del resultado de los análisis toxicológicos, biológicos e histopatológicos.

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC) ha informado este sábado del resultado de la autopsia realizada al cadáver de la pequeña de 6 años, a la que se buscaba desde el 27 de abril, día en que desapareció junto a su padre, Tomás, y su hermana Anna.

La autopsia concluyó a las 15:00 horas del viernes, ha precisado el TSJC, que también puntualiza que otras conclusiones respecto a las pruebas practicadas quedan a la espera de los resultados del resto de análisis.

Los restos de la niña se encontraban en el interior de una bolsa de deportes amarrada a un ancla. Junto a ellas, se halló igualmente otra bolsa de deportes también lastrada por el ancla, vacía. Por ahora no se ha encontrado rastro ni de la otra niña ni de su padre.

Según el auto, hacia las 22.30 horas del día de los hechos, Tomás arrojó al mar desde su barco las bolsas de deporte que contenían en cuerpo sin vida de su hija Olivia y presuntamente el de su hija Anna, ambas amarradas a un ancla.

