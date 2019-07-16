Podemos no apoyará a la candidata del PSOE en La Rioja por ser "una marioneta"

La diputada de UP por Podemos en La Rioja, Raquel Romero, ha rechazado este martes apoyar a la candidata socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno riojano, Concha Andreu, a quien ha acusado de ser "una marioneta dirigida desde Madrid" y colaboradora del "esperpéntico espectáculo" de Pedro Sánchez.
Romero ha intervenido en el Parlamento riojano en la sesión de investidura a la que se ha presentado Andreu, quien cuenta con 16 votos -15 del PSOE y uno de la diputada de Unidas Podemos (IU) por IU, Henar Moreno-, pero necesita también el de Podemos para lograr la mayoría absoluta.
Romero ha insistido en que los socialistas no han querido negociar con "transparencia" con ello, pero sí lo han hecho en "pactos de despacho", en referencia al acuerdo programático alcanzado entre el PSOE e IU. "Creen que somos la fuerza subalterna del PSOE, se equivocan. Podrán amenazar, mentir, pero el voto de Podemos ni se compra ni se vende", ha recalcado.
