La Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE ha suspendido cautelarmente de militancia este jueves a la alcaldesa de Móstoles, Noelia Posse, tras los polémicos nombramientos de familiares y amigos en el entorno del Consistorio, han informado fuentes de Ferraz.
La Ejecutiva regional del PSOE-M había solicitado esta suspensión a la Federal ya que es el órgano competente. El secretario general del PSOE de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, había pedido a Posse que diera un paso al lado y otro compañero asumiera la alcaldía.
Posse había enviado una carta a la Ejecutiva regional pidiendo disculpas por el posible daño causado. En la misiva también solicitaba la suspensión cautelar de militancia para poder defenderse y no dañar más al partido.
