Noelia Posse El PSOE suspende de militancia a la alcaldesa de Móstoles de manera cautelar

La decisión de la Ejecutia llega después de los polémicos nombramientos a dedo de Noelia Posse de familiares y amgios.

La alcaldesa de Móstoles, Noelia Posse. - EUROPA PRESS

La Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE ha suspendido cautelarmente de militancia este jueves a la alcaldesa de Móstoles, Noelia Posse, tras los polémicos nombramientos de familiares y amigos en el entorno del Consistorio, han informado fuentes de Ferraz.

La Ejecutiva regional del PSOE-M había solicitado esta suspensión a la Federal ya que es el órgano competente. El secretario general del PSOE de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, había pedido a Posse que diera un paso al lado y otro compañero asumiera la alcaldía.

Posse había enviado una carta a la Ejecutiva regional pidiendo disculpas por el posible daño causado. En la misiva también solicitaba la suspensión cautelar de militancia para poder defenderse y no dañar más al partido.

