La coordinadora de Gabinete de Alcaldía de Móstoles, Alicia Domínguez Villarino, cargo de confianza de la alcaldesa, Noelia Posse (PSOE), ha renunciado al cargo, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes municipales.
La dimisión se conoce horas después de que trascendiese que es amiga personal desde la infancia de la regidora y que coincidió con el exgerente del Instituto Municipal del Suelo (IMS) Luis Vázquez en la Fundación Clínica Universitaria de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), donde era profesora de Odontología. Con esta ya son cuatro las dimisiones de cargos de confianza en esta localidad en escasas dos semanas.
Primero fue la revocación del puesto de la hermana de la alcaldesa, Laura Posse, como coordinadora de mensajes y redes sociales del Ayuntamiento. Después se produjo la renuncia de su tío, Hector V.Posse, a su ascenso como director técnico administrativo de Deportes del Consistorio con un complemento salarial de 1.607 euros al mes.
Primero dimitió su hermana, luego su tío y ahora, junto a Dominguez ha dimitido Luis Vázquez
Y, finalmente, este mismo jueves ha dimitido el citado Luis Vázquez como gerente del Instituto Municipal del Suelo (IMS). De hecho, Vázquez presentaba su renuncia después ser cuestionado por sus competencias profesionales y por su gestión al frente de la Fundación Clínica Universitaria de la URJC.
En este sentido, fuentes de la Universidad confirmaron a Europa Press que se prescindió de Vázquez debido a las pérdidas que acumulaba la entidad sin ánimo de lucro y al "desorbitado" sueldo que percibía que, sumado a los complementos salariales, alcanzaba los 300.000 euros.
Además del importe mencionado, el contrato incluía una cláusula de indemnización "elevada", firmada por el anterior rector, Fernando Suárez, aunque se llegó "a un acuerdo" económico extrajudicial de menos dinero, señalaron las mismas fuentes.
A ellos, se ha unido ahora Domínguez, número 21 en las listas del PSOE a las pasadas elecciones municipales, que ha presentado su dimisión esta misma mañana.
