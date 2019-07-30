La Diputación Permanente del Congreso se ha estrenado este martes con polémica a cuenta de los abucheos y las agresiones que los miembros de Ciudadanos denunciaron durante su participación en la marcha del Orgullo LGTBI en Madrid, el pasado mes de junio.
La diputada de Unidas Podemos, Noelia Vera, ha criticado que se haya producido este debate mientras "las leyes de igualdad de trato del colectivo siguen metidas en un cajón". "Lo que estamos haciendo aquí es levantar un nuevo pollo, que ya les conocemos", critica Vera.
La diputada aseguró: "No dudo del que pasaran un mal trago durante la manifestación, pero es una reivindicación política, no es un día para hacerse una foto en Instagram".
Noelia Vera defendió que "las víctimas son las que van a un restaurante a comerse una hamburguesa y que un energúmeno que no tiene derecho a estar ahí y que no tiene derecho a vivir como les de la gana. Las víctimas de esta situación son las familias y los niños que tienen que ver a un autobús recorrerse el país entero diciendo que las niñas tienen vulva y los niños tienen pene, y que todo lo demás es una enfermedad. Esas son las víctimas, no Ciudadanos".
