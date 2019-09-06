Público
Nombramientos en Madrid Ayuso ficha como asesor al periodista de Intereconomía que créo la marca de Vox

Rafael Núñez Huesca, director del programa 'La redacción abierta' en la cadena ultraconservadora, fue coordinador del partido de Abascal en Alicante. "Me parece que va a hacer un gran papel", ha dicho la presidenta madrileña.

Rafael Núñez Huesca en una imagen de archivo.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha fichado como asesor adscrito al Gabinete de la Presidencia madrileña a Rafael Núñez Huesca, periodista de Intereconomía y excoordinador de Vox en Alicante. 

Núñez Huesca se incorpora como asesor técnico del Gabinete de Ayuso como "personal eventual". Licenciado en Periodismo, Núñez Huesca es director del programa La Redacción Abierta de Intereconomía.

No es la primera vez que Núñez Huesca ha estado muy vinculado a la ultraderechaen 2014 fue designado coordinador del partido ultraderechista Vox en Alicante. De hecho, según informa la cadena Ser, Núñez Huesca fue la persona que inventó la marca Vox. Como él mismo contó en una de sus apariciones en Intereconomía, se le ocurrió el nombre de Vox durante una reunión con Santiago Abascal y otros fundadores de la formación de extrema derecha en 2013: "Sí, yo bauticé a la criatura", llegó a decir en su programa. 

"Me parece que va a hacer un gran papel como asesor y, por eso, lo he fichado", ha indicado la presidenta regional a los periodistas durante una visita a la IV edición de Cómete Las Ventas, un evento organizado por la Comunidad de Madrid para promocionar el sector agroalimentario.

