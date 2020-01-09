Público
Nombramientos PP y Cs ponen a dirigir la estrategia de salud sexual y reproductiva del Gobierno andaluz a una responsable del obispado de Córdoba

María Trinidad Lechuga Varona era hasta ahora directora del Secretariado para los Cristianos Perseguidos del Obispado de Córdoba

El consejero de Sanidad andaluz Jesús Aguirre.

El Gobierno andaluz, formado por una coalición de PP  y  Ciudadanos, ha puesto al frente de la Estrategia de Salud Sexual y Reproductiva de Andalucía a María Trinidad Lechuga Varona, hasta ahora directora del Secretariado para los Cristianos Perseguidos del Obispado de Córdoba, según adelantó el diario infolibre.es

El nombramiento –para una plaza que estaba desierta desde las elecciones de diciembre de 2018 que acabaron con la hegemonía del PSOE en Andalucía– se efectuó el pasado 26 de diciembre y se publicó en el BOJA del pasado miércoles. La Consejería de Salud y Familias, que dirige Jesús Aguirre (PP), defendió  el  nombramiento asegurando que Lechuga es médico de familia de larga trayectoria y con experiencia. 

El aliado imprescindible del Gobierno del PP es Vox, un partido que defiende sin tapujos una política antiabortista y antifeminista, por lo que este nombramiento se interpreta como una nueva victoria del partido de ultraderecha. El propio Aguirre, ahora su jefe, fue médico de familia y en recientes fechas se vio envuelto en una polémica por unas declaraciones antiabortistas: "Lo fácil es llegar y el chupetón". Luego, pidió perdón.

