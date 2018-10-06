Público
Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo, 9 de diciembre de 2018.

6/10/2018.- Grupos de personas se concentraron hoy ante la sede del Tribunal Supremo que hoy resuelve sobre la sentencia que atribuía a la banca el pago del impuesto de las hipotecas . EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez

La banca comienza a subir levemente las hipotecas tras la polémica del impuesto

El Banco de España detecta un aumento del 0,04% en el TAE, lo que encarece en algo más de 500 euros el coste de cada 100.000 euros de préstamo a 20 años y en 650 a 25.

¿Se toma en serio el fascismo en los institutos? Así son sus libros de texto

Un análisis del temario que se imparte en los institutos desvela reduccionismos, simplificaciones y blanqueamientos que los estudiantes interiorizan sin debates.

Más de mil detenidos y 135 heridos en las protestas de los chalecos amarillos en Francia

La Policía informa que han efectuado algunos arrestos preventivos y justifica la acción alegando que se trata de personas que pertenecen a grupos susceptibles a la violencia. Las protestas de París se han saldado, por el momento, con más de 600 detenidos.

Diversidad funcional: ¿Por qué se supone que yo no puedo follar?

Javier Romañach es la persona que acuña, junto a Manuel Lobato, el término diversidad funcional para substituir al de minusvalía y discapacidad. La ley de promoción de la Autonomía Personal, conocida como Ley de Dependencia, da entonces sus primeros pasos y aún se niega por sistema la plena ciudadanía a las personas con diversidad funcional.

Los CDR mantienen cortada la AP-7 en Tarragona y anuncian que pasarán la noche

La carretera está cortada en ambos sentidos a la altura de L'Ampolla y se realizan desvíos hacia al N-340. Los activistas se han proveído de mantas y sacos para pasar la noche en la carretera, en una protesta que han decidido mantener.



