Villarejo hizo negocios en Arabia Saudí junto al narco Clemente Marcet y a Arespacochaga
Público accede en exclusiva a las imágenes de uno de los viajes que el comisario, ahora en prisión por la Operación Tándem, hizo estando como adjunto a la cúpula policial. Acudía a ver a los príncipes Naef y Saud Bin Fawaz Al Shaalan con el narco José María Clemente Marcet, buscado por Estados Unidos, Francia y España; y con el hijo del último alcalde franquista de Madrid, Joaquín Arespacochaga, imputado por el desvío a paraísos fiscales de 21 millones de euros de ayudas en la Bahía de Cádiz.
Así se vulnera en España la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos
El 70 aniversario de la aprobación del texto de Naciones Unidas deja en evidencia los incumplimientos que aún se registran en este país. Libertad de expresión, vivienda, trabajo digno, igualdad… El listado es amplio.
Los nuevos retos de Podemos tras las andaluzas
El partido morado tiene muchos frentes abiertos tras los resultados de las elecciones y pasará por un período de reflexión y análisis para reformular estrategias y discursos.
Puigdemont dice que el discurso del rey es "un aval a Vox" y a la ultraderecha
En una entrevista que este domingo por la noche emitirá TV3, el expresident catalán dice que el independentismo catalán ha sido el "primer dique de contención del fascismo"
À Punt, el reto de conectar con un público desconectado
Durante cuatro años, el País Valenciano quedó huérfano de medios de comunicación públicos. Los incipientes pasos de la nueva tentativa, À Punt Mèdia, afrontan el mayúsculo desafío de hacerse visible y crear imaginario de servicio público ante una sociedad que aún no ha reconectado.
