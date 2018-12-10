Público
NOTICIAS FIN DE SEMANA Más de mil detenidos en Francia por la protesta de los chalecos amarillas y otras noticias destacadas de este fin de semana

Te proponemos cinco noticias interesantes de este fin de semana

Un manifestante de los chalecos amarillos en uno de los cortes de tráfico en Cissac-Medoc./REUTERS

Manifestación en Francia de los chalecos amarillos. RTVE

Más de mil detenidos y 135 heridos en las protestas de los chalecos amarillos

La Policía informa que han efectuado algunos arrestos preventivos y justifica la acción alegando que se trata de personas que pertenecen a grupos susceptibles a la violencia. Las protestas de París se han saldado, por el momento, con más de 600 detenidos.

Puigdemont dice que el discurso del rey es "un aval a Vox" y a la ultraderecha

En una entrevista que este domingo por la noche emitirá TV3, el expresident catalán dice que el independentismo catalán ha sido el "primer dique de contención del fascismo"

Piden 5 años de cárcel y 17.000 euros de fianza para cada uno de los seis jóvenes detenidos del 1-O en Madrid

Fueron detenidos el 2 de noviembre del pasado año acusados de dos delitos de agresiones con agravante de odio y otro de desórdenes públicos durante la concentración del 1 de octubre en Madrid. La Fiscalía pide dos años de prisión para ellos.

La banca comienza a subir levemente las hipotecas tras la polémica del impuesto

El Banco de España detecta un aumento del 0,04% en el TAE, lo que encarece en algo más de 500 euros el coste de cada 100.000 euros de préstamo a 20 años y en 650 a 25.

El PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales, mientras que VOX irrumpiría en el Congreso con un 7% de los apoyos

PP y Ciudadanos empatarían en la segunda plaza a solo un punto de los socialistas.

