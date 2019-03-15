Público
Nuet Los 'comuns' expulsan a Nuet de su grupo parlamentario por concurrir con ERC

Después de conocerse este jueves que Nuet estará en las listas de ERC para las generales, CatComú lo suspendió cautelarmente de militancia y pidieron que se tomaran las medidas necesarias para expulsarlo del grupo.

Joan Josep Nuet al Parlament de Catalunya. EFE / Alejandro García.

CatECP ha expulsado este viernes a su diputado Joan Josep Nuet del grupo en el Parlament, después de que el jueves se confirmara que concurrirá a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril con ERC.

En rueda de prensa, la presidenta de los comuns en la Cámara, Jèssica Albiach, ha explicado que el grupo se ha reunido y ha decidido de manera unánime expulsar a Nuet porque ven "incompatible su decisión personal" de presentarse a las listas de ERC con seguir con el grupo parlamentario de CatECP.

Después de conocerse este jueves que Nuet estará en las listas de ERC para las generales, CatComú lo suspendió cautelarmente de militancia y pidieron al grupo de los comuns en el Parlament que tomara las medidas necesarias para expulsarlo del grupo.

