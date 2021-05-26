Estás leyendo: Hana Jalloul sustituirá a Gabilondo como portavoz del PSOE en Madrid

Nueva direcci´ón del Grupo Socialista en Madrid Hana Jalloul sustituirá a Gabilondo como portavoz del PSOE en Madrid

La Gestora nombra a la dirección del Grupo Parlamentario Socialista.

La secretaria de Estado de Migraciones, Hana Jalloul.
La  ex secretaria de Estado de Migraciones, Hana Jalloul. será la portavoz del PSOE en Madrid.. EFE

La 'número dos' en la lista del PSOE, Hana Jalloul, será la portavoz del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid, en sustitución de Ángel Gabilondo, que renunció a recoger el acta.

Aunque ha habido dudas sobre su designación, finalmente la ex secretaria de Estado de Migraciones asumirá este liderazgo del PSOE madrileño, al menos, durante los próximos dos años.

La Gestora del PSOE de Madrid dio a conocer la nueva dirección del Grupo Socialista en la Asamblea, donde también tendrán un papel protagonista como coportavoces Juan Lobato e Irene Montero.

(Habrá ampliación)

