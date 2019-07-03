El comité ejecutivo de Ciudadanos ha comunicado este miércoles su decisión de destituir a la junta directiva de Ourense "por discrepancias y dejación de funciones".
En un comunicado, la formación naranja que preside en Galicia Laureano Bermejo ha justificado esta decisión al entender que la agrupación "requiere de una dinamización" al tiempo que ha anunciado que procederá al nombramiento de una gestora "por el periodo que sea necesario", tras reunirse con los afiliados.
El nombramiento de la gestora dará paso a "unas nuevas elecciones" de la junta directiva de la agrupación conforme a las normas reglamentarias, han abundado en la misma nota.
Esta decisión produce una nueva fractura dentro del partido en esta provincia y después de unas elecciones, en las que Ciudadanos se quedó fuera del poder y sin capacidad de negociación para condicionar los gobiernos de la ciudad y Diputación.
La junta directiva destituida estaba formada por Ignacio Juan Martín Amaro, David Pereira Carrasco, María de la O Teijeiro Villanueva, como coordinadora, y se había incorporado el edil José Araújo, como responsable de política municipal.
