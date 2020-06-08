Estás leyendo: El PNV acuerda con el Gobierno apoyar el decreto de la "nueva normalidad"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Nueva normalidad El PNV acuerda con el Gobierno apoyar el decreto de la "nueva normalidad"

El Grupo Vasco en el Congreso considera que con este acuerdo ha conseguido "salvaguardar el autogobierno vasco" en el texto del decreto, y "despejar las dudas en cuanto a una posible recentralización o invasión competencial".

El portavoz del PNV, Aitor Esteban, durante su intervención ante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados en la primera jornada de la sesión de investidura de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo
El portavoz del PNV, Aitor Esteban, durante su intervención ante el pleno del Congreso, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

bilbao

efe

El PNV ha alcanzado esta tarde un acuerdo con el Gobierno para apoyar la convalidación del decreto que aprobará el Consejo de Ministros sobre las normas que regirán la "nueva normalidad" tras la desescalada de la pandemia de covid-19.

El Grupo Vasco en el Congreso considera que con este acuerdo ha conseguido, "en coherencia" con su posición durante la crisis sanitaria, "salvaguardar el autogobierno vasco" en el texto del decreto, y "despejar las dudas en cuanto a una posible recentralización o invasión competencial".

Gracias al pacto, "se apuntan líneas de colaboración respetuosas con el autogobierno vasco y las competencias de las Comunidades Autónomas para el supuesto de una nueva situación de emergencia epidemiológica", según el PNV.

El partido presidido por Andoni Ortuzar ha destacado que con este acuerdo culmina "la posición política mantenida a lo largo de toda la crisis sanitaria", en la que se ha guiado "por la coherencia y la responsabilidad".

Fuentes del PNV, que no han facilitado más detalles sobre el contenido del acuerdo, han expresado la satisfacción del partido, al conseguir "completar con coherencia y responsabilidad" la posición política mantenida a lo largo de toda la crisis sanitaria.

Las discrepancias con el Gobierno "no han sido óbice para la consecución de sucesivos acuerdos" y el apoyo a las diferentes prórrogas del estado de alarma, hasta llegar al 'sí' al decreto de "nueva normalidad", han destacado las mismas fuentes.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público