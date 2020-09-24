Estás leyendo: Lesmes expondrá el malestar del CGPJ por la ausencia del rey en su discurso en la entrega de despachos en Barcelona

La Comisión Permanente de este órgano ha dispuesto que el también presidente del Supremo exponga la posición oficial del órgano de gobierno de los jueces durante su discurso oficial.

Felipe VI acompañado por el presidente del CGPJ, Carlos Lesmes. EFE
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, expondrá este viernes de forma oficial el malestar que en este órgano y en la carrera judicial en general ha ocasionado la no asistencia del rey Felipe VI del acto de entrega de despachos a los nuevos jueces que se celebrará en Barcelona.

Así se ha acordado en la Comisión Permanente de este órgano celebrada este jueves, donde tras discutir sobre la posible redacción de un comunicado institucional sobre este asunto se ha dispuesto finalmente que sea este viernes Lesmes el que exponga la posición oficial del órgano de gobierno de los jueces durante su discurso oficial.

[Habrá ampliación]

