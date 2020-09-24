MADRID
El presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes, expondrá este viernes de forma oficial el malestar que en este órgano y en la carrera judicial en general ha ocasionado la no asistencia del rey Felipe VI del acto de entrega de despachos a los nuevos jueces que se celebrará en Barcelona.
Así se ha acordado en la Comisión Permanente de este órgano celebrada este jueves, donde tras discutir sobre la posible redacción de un comunicado institucional sobre este asunto se ha dispuesto finalmente que sea este viernes Lesmes el que exponga la posición oficial del órgano de gobierno de los jueces durante su discurso oficial.
[Habrá ampliación]
