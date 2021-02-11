Estás leyendo: Sánchez anuncia que en las próximas semanas se aprobará la ley de 'start-ups'

Nuevas medidas legislativas Sánchez anuncia que en las próximas semanas se aprobará la ley de 'start-ups'

El presidente del Gobierno presenta la potenciación de la marca "España, nación emprendedora" con un programa específico para atraer el talento internacional y, en especial, el "talento femenino".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), conversa con el Alto Comisionado para la España Nación Emprendedora, Francisco Polo (i), durante la Presentación de la Estrategia España Nación Emprenededora, en el Palacio de la Moncloa. EFE/ J.j. Guillén
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (d), conversa con el Alto Comisionado para la España Nación Emprendedora, Francisco Polo (i), durante la Presentación de la Estrategia España Nación Emprenededora, en el Palacio de la Moncloa. J.j. Guillén / EFE

madrid

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este jueves que en las próximas semanas se aprobará definitivamente en el Consejo de Ministros la anunciada Ley de Fomento del Ecosistema de 'start-ups', también conocida como la Ley de 'start-ups', es decir, la ley de empresas emergentes.

El presidente, en un acto en la Moncloa con motivo del Día de la mujer y la niña en la Ciencia, explicó que el objetivo de esta nueva ley es fomentar la creación de estas empresas tecnológicas emergentes, y que el proyecto incluirá ventajas fiscales e incentivos a la inversión en ellas.

Sánchez explicó que la ley pretende ser "de fomento del ecosistema star-ups" y promocionará la capacidad de "crear empelo, riqueza e innovación para retener el talento" y atraer a los inversores a las empresas emergentes.

El presidente del Gobierno también anunció que su objetivo es potenciar la marca "España, nación emprendedora", y que habrá un programa específico con más de 50 medidas para atraer el talento internacional, especialmente, el talento femenino.

(Habrá ampliación)

