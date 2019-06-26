Público
Procés Los nueve presos soberanistas llegan a cárceles catalanas

Siete de ellos ya están en Lledoners, mientras que Carme Forcadell y Dolors Bassa han salido pasadas las 14.00 horas de Brians 2 a las cárceles de Mas d'Enric y Puig de les Basses.

26/06/2019.- Los siete presos independentistas varones han ingresado en la cárcel de Lledoners a la que han sido trasladados una vez a quedado visto para sentencia el juicio del procés'. / EFE - SUSANA SAÉZ

Siete presos independentistas varones han ingresado en la cárcel de Lledoners a la que han sido trasladados una vez a quedado visto para sentencia el juicio del procés'. / EFE - SUSANA SAÉZ

Los siete presos soberanistas juzgados por el Tribunal Supremo han llegado a las 15.06 horas de este miércoles al centro penitenciario de Lledoners, en Sant Joan de Vilatorrada (Barcelona), una hora después de salir de la cárcel de Brians 2, han informado fuentes penitenciarias. Por su parte, Carme Forcadell y Dolors Bassa han salido pasadas las 14.00 horas a las cárceles de destino.

Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart han llegado a la cárcel barcelonesa tras salir el lunes de Soto del Real, en Madrid, y pasar una primera noche en la cárcel de Valdemoro y otra en Zuera, en Zaragoza.

Han salido de Zuera este miércoles a las 9.00 horas, conducidos por la Guardia Civil, y han llegado a la cárcel de Brians 2, el centro de tránsito entre Instituciones Penitenciarias del Ministerio del Interior y los Servicios Penitenciarios de la Generalitat, las 13.35 horas.

La expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell y la exconsellera Dolors Bassa han llegado a Brians 2 en una conducción directa desde la cárcel de Alcalá-Meco, en Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), a las 13.50 horas. Pasadas las 14 horas han salido Forcadell y Bassa en dirección a las cárceles de Mas d'Enric, en El Catllar (Tarragona), y Puig de les Basses, en Figueres (Girona), respectivamente.

Una vez lleguen a los centros de destino, los presos irán a los respectivos módulos de ingresos: se les identificará por huella dactilar, se someterán a revisión médica, podrán llamar a sus familias e irán a celdas individuales en los mismos módulos donde estuvieron desde el 4 de julio de 2018 hasta el 1 de febrero, cuando fueron trasladados a Madrid para el juicio del proceso soberanista.

Así, los presos en Lledoners irán al módulo 2 y en el caso de Forcadell y Bassa, irán a los módulos de mujeres de Mas d'Enric y Puig de les Basses, respectivamente, sin pasar la noche en el módulo de ingreso ya que regresan a sus centros de origen.

